Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Dow Jones a atins nivelul record de 29.000 de puncte, Trump jubilează pe Twitter

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 12:59 Economie | Burse


bursa
bursa
Foto: Pixabay
Indicele bursier Dow Jones a crescut în ultima ședință a săptămânii în jur de 40 de puncte, pentru a trece de 29.000 de puncte pentru prima dată, dar nu a putut susține creșterea și a încheiat ziua în scădere cu 133 de puncte, sau cu 0,5%, relatează CNN, preluat de Mediafax.

Un mesaj al președintelui Donald Trump remarcă creșterea cu 11.000 de puncte a indicelui de la alegerea sa, adăugând că vor veni vremuri și mai bune.




"De fiecare dată când piața depășește un număr rotund apare un efect pozitiv asupra psihologiei investitorilor", spune Chris Zaccarelli, director de investiții la Independent Advisor Alliance.

Toți cei trei indici bursieri majori din SUA au atins niveluri record, dar în ansamblu ziua bursieră nu a fost tocmai plăcută.

S&P 500 a terminat cu 0,3% mai mic iar Nasdaq Composite a scăzut, de asemenea, cu 0,3%.

Acțiunile au avut un început de an nu prea bun, pentru că temerile unui conflict militar între Statele Unite și Iran au afectat piețele în ultimele câteva zile. Între timp, speranțele pentru semnarea, săptămâna viitoare, a primei faze a acordului comercial dintre America și China au ajutat la creșterea prețurilor.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















264 vizualizari

  • 0 (2 voturi)    
    Si ce? (Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 13:49)

    ipolitic [utilizator]

    Piata se uita la S&P 500, ala reflecta economia reala. Dow Jones e un copac urias cu 30 de frunze si fara radacini. Din cand in cand ii mai pica cate o creanga uscata, ca in 1987 cand intr-o singura zi a pierdut 22% fara nici-o explicatie. Si nu e singurul caz.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Economie
Bănci
Finanțe
Bani europeni
Agricultura
Companii
Burse
EuROfonduri
Fiscalitatea la zi
Noua Economie
Auto
IT
Telecom
Energie
Media & Publicitate
20 de ani de internet .RO
Startup Cafe
Asigurari
Consumator
Cariere
Imobiliar

Gadget

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
14:31 CEO-ul demis al Boeing pleacă cu 62 de milioane de dolari
14:26 Furie în rândul multor iranieni: ”Au fost atât de grijulii să nu omoare niciun american în răzbunarea lor pentru Soleimani. Dar de ce nu au închis aeroportul?”
14:23 CE Polo (m): România vs Olanda, primul meci al tricolorilor la competiția din Ungaria
14:12 ​Ludovic Orban, despre o posibilă candidatură la Primăria Capitalei: O minciună gogonată
14:02 Cazul directoarei ucise în Spitalul Piatra Neamț: Șoțul a venit la ea cu cuțitul în sacoșă. El le-a spus anchetatorilor că venise să o felicite pentru noua funcție
14:02 ​VIDEO ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal, victorie chinuită în fața vitezistului Alex De Minaur / Spania, adversara Serbiei din finală
13:38 Oman: Noul sultan promite că va continua politica externă de neutralitate a acestei țări din Golf
13:23 Alegeri la UMF București: Cine sunt cei trei medici care candidează pentru funcția de rector
13:11 Proiect PNL: Închiderea balcoanelor de la parter se va putea face fără acordul vecinilor
13:02 Stirile ProTV: Un român a condus proiectul prin care școlile din Belgia au fost renovate în timp record și cu costuri minime. De ce în țară nu se poate
12:59 Dow Jones a atins nivelul record de 29.000 de puncte, Trump jubilează pe Twitter
12:34 Comunicatul dat de statul major de la Teheran pentru ”națiunea nobilă și revoluționară a Iranului islamic”
12:18 Bianca Andreescu, forfait de la Australian Open
12:04 Peste 9.300 de candidați concurează pentru cele 1.700 de locuri disponibile în școlile postliceale ale MAI
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

FOTO ​Pacienții unui centru pentru bolnavi psihic din Călărași, hrăniți cu pâine înmuiată în apă, margarină și salam
Cum a cumpărat președintele Colegiului Medicilor sediu de 1 milion de euro, o vilă scoasă la licitație cu 584.000 de euro. În sediu lucrează 40 de angajați
UPDATE Iranul recunoaște că a doborât avionul ucrainean. ”O eroare umană într-un moment de criză provocat de aventurismul SUA”
Greta Thunberg îl atacă pe Roger Federer: "Trezește-te!"
Revoltă într-un sat din Suceava față de romii care au comis mai multe infracțiuni, ce au culminat cu un viol odios
Șeful Clanului Sportivilor, Marius Alecu, zis „Bebino”, internat în spital după o răfuială. Acesta are un deget tăiat și tăieturi pe aproape tot corpul
Digi24: Cum a câștigat Iranul un război cu SUA, într-o simulare făcută de Pentagon. „Totul s-a terminat în 5 minute”
Cristian Păun (ASE): 6 motive pentru care Pilonul 1 este nesustenabil și 10 măsuri pentru a nu risca falimentul național
Șefa unei filiale USR din Timiș, demisie după ce a fost acuzată că a furat costumul de baie al unei tinere, apoi ar fi bătut-o pe prietena acesteia
Crimă în Spitalul de Urgență Piatra Neamț: Directoare a spitalului, ucisă de soțul cu care era în divorț


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne