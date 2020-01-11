“11,000 points gained in the Dow in the 3 years since the Election of President Trump. Today it may hit 29,000. That has NEVER happened before in that time frame. That has added 12.8 Trillion Dollars to the VALUE of American Business.” @Varneyco @FoxNews The best is yet to come!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 January 2020
Dow Jones a atins nivelul record de 29.000 de puncte, Trump jubilează pe Twitter
- 0 (2 voturi)Si ce? (Sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2020, 13:49) ipolitic [utilizator]Piata se uita la S&P 500, ala reflecta economia reala. Dow Jones e un copac urias cu 30 de frunze si fara radacini. Din cand in cand ii mai pica cate o creanga uscata, ca in 1987 cand intr-o singura zi a pierdut 22% fara nici-o explicatie. Si nu e singurul caz.raspunde trimite