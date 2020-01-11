Dow Jones a atins nivelul record de 29.000 de puncte, Trump jubilează pe Twitter

Indicele bursier Dow Jones a crescut în ultima ședință a săptămânii în jur de 40 de puncte, pentru a trece de 29.000 de puncte pentru prima dată, dar nu a putut susține creșterea și a încheiat ziua în scădere cu 133 de puncte, sau cu 0,5%, relatează CNN, preluat de Mediafax.

Un mesaj al președintelui Donald Trump remarcă creșterea cu 11.000 de puncte a indicelui de la alegerea sa, adăugând că vor veni vremuri și mai bune.

“11,000 points gained in the Dow in the 3 years since the Election of President Trump. Today it may hit 29,000. That has NEVER happened before in that time frame. That has added 12.8 Trillion Dollars to the VALUE of American Business.” @Varneyco @FoxNews The best is yet to come!