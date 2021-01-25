Chambers || Energy Law Overview

Liberalization of Gas and Power Markets

Fines by Reference to Turnover for Unfair Commercial Practices or for Breach of REMIT

Intensification of Investigations by the Energy Regulator

Windfall Tax

Opportunities and Trends

The Romanian energy market went through some major changes during 2020. Also, there are several opportunities worth mentioning:On 1 st July 2020,As of 1 st January 2021,and power prices for household consumers are no longer regulated by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (“”), with the aim of ensuring competition between suppliers on the market and the increase of bundled energy products.In this context, one of ANRE’s main objectives is to increase competition on the retail market, especially by discouragingWith the complete liberalization of the gas and power market for households, more investigations are expected to be initiated by ANRE, especially as the Competition Council already flagged offers and contracts that may include clauses which prevent customers from changing their natural gas suppliers.The Romanian Competition Council announced its intention to keep a constant monitoring of the energy market, as well as its collaboration with ANRE and ANPC (Consumer Protection National Agency) in order to improve consumer access to relevant information for making informed decisions and to prevent potential actions blocking the customers from signing with a certain supplier.Whenever the case, the Competition Council is expected to intervene by investigating alleged cases of abuse of a dominant position and anticompetitive agreements.The sanctions that may be imposed by ANRE have increased as of 25 September 2020. For example, economic operators using unfair commercial practices may be sanctioned byAlso, explicit provisions have been included in the national energy law regarding the breach ofand the sanctions that may be applied by ANRE increased substantially.Within the new legal framework, market participants manipulating the wholesale energy market may be sanctioned with. Therefore, it is important for market participants to take all measures to prevent such behavior on the energy markets.The investigations carried by ANRE have intensified: since the start of its activity in 2018, the specialized division of ANRE has conducted investigations againstwith another- 12 on the wholesale electricity market and 4 on the wholesale natural gas market.ANRE focused mainly on verifying, sanctioning after such verifications 7 energy suppliers with fines totaling RON 3,000,000 (approx. EUR 600,000).ANRE has also been granted access to theof the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and is now able to analyze and use for its investigations the data collected by the European agency.An important legal amendment linked to the liberalization of the natural gas market introduced in 2020 was the “”. The “windfall tax” represents aimposed on the difference between (i) the actual purchase price at which a supplier buys natural gas and (ii) and a reference formerly regulated price of RON68/MWh. These legal provisions apply for the sale of natural gas to household customers and heat producers, only for the natural gas used to produce heat in cogeneration plants and in thermal power plants intended for public consumption.The reason behind the “windfall tax” was to create a special fund dedicated to the. Therefore, only 10% of the amount resulting from the difference between the actual purchase price paid by the supplier and the reference price of RON68/MWh could in such case eventually be kept by the supplier, while the balance of 90% will go to the state budget.Opportunities related to the renewable energy market are triggered by the. The national state aid scheme is currently being rethought to be compatible with the European Green Deal, so that financing be used with priority for supporting economic transformations related to climate changes.Renewable electricity producers are also looking into investing into balance electricity production from renewable sources.In terms of investments, per the government's draft energy strategy for 2020-2030until 2030. Romania aims to meet more than 30% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.Regarding the natural gas segment, the focus is expected to be on the development of the national gas transmission system on the(Bulgaria - Romania - Hungary - Austria) corridor and on the Romanian section of the southern gas corridor for receiving natural gas from the Black Sea.Furthermore, Romania plans to replace by 2030 several coal-fired energy groups withThe government's draft energy strategy also includesEnergy operators present on Romanian market are also invested in ensuring a smooth transition to green energy andin the energy markets.Opinion by Andrei Hancu