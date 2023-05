This provides essential support for \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 ambition to be at the forefront of developing groundbreaking nuclear energy infrastructure. The deployment of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 SMR project in partnership with our \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 partners will enable clean energy production & enhance energy security.