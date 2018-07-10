- Model de tip bridge
- Rezoluție maximă foto: 4608 x 3456
- Format: 4:3
- Senzor: BSI-CMOS / 1/2.3" (6.17 x 4.55 mm)
- Procesor: Nikon Expeed
- ISO: Auto, 100-6400
- Stabilizare imagine: optică
- Format fișiere: JPEG, RAW
- Distanșa focală: 24–3000 mm
- Zoom optic: 125X
- Apertura: F2.8–8
- Ecran: TFT 3,2", rabatabil
- VIDEO: 3840 x 2160 @ 30p/25 fps, MP4, H.264, AAC; 1920 x 1080 @60p/30fps/25fps, MP4, H.264, AAC
- Conectivitate: USB 2.0, micro HDMI, port microfon extern, WiFi 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.1 LE
- Card memorie: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I support)
- Greutate: 1,4 kg
Nikon lansează aparatul foto compact COOLPIX P1000 care are un zoom optic de 125x
