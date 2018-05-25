VIDEO/FOTO Cum reușesc internauții și unele companii să ”îndulcească” prin umor mesajele plictisitoare și tehnice legate de GDPR

Așa cum de Paște și de Crăciun este plin de mesaje cu ”Fie ca”, zilele acestea e-mail-urile tuturor sunt pline de mesaje cu titluri precum ”Informare protecția datelor personale”.





(sursa - Facebook)







Unele companii sau agenții de PR au decis să aibă un ton mai vesel în e-mail-uri. Iată două exemple

Deleting today's round of #GDPR emails from my inbox like pic.twitter.com/zSbqY8p13c — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) May 23, 2018

Don’t mind me, I’m just working my way through the GDPR emails in my inbox. pic.twitter.com/XIZidAqtjI — Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) May 24, 2018

Say GDPR one more time! pic.twitter.com/HICKNK8Cdl — GRUNTING GROWLER (@GruntingGrowler) May 24, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/oyx65FHNTC — Cirque du SoLame (@_Katenip) May 23, 2018

Live from the office of every company just getting serious about GDPR compliance. pic.twitter.com/QmRhrPYbjU — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) May 23, 2018



Glume despre GDPR





A joke.



Do you know a good GDPR expert?

I do.

Can I have their email?

No. — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) May 23, 2018



Ironic that the GDPR has almost certainly unleashed the biggest torrent of spam in the history of the internet. — Alistair Cunningham (@Cunningham_UK) May 23, 2018





În rest, au apărut o mulțime de meme-uri.Unele cu pisiciUnele din filmeAltele cu scene dinamice