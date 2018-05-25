VIDEO/FOTO Cum reușesc internauții și unele companii să ”îndulcească” prin umor mesajele plictisitoare și tehnice legate de GDPR

Al n-spelea email despre GDPR, dar suntem obligati.
Un om exasperat de GDPR a mușcat un câine
Legăturile sunt din ce în ce mai puternice atunci când nu există secrete, de aceea te rugăm să citești cu atenție modificările aduse de GDPR
În rest, au apărut o mulțime de meme-uri.
Unele cu pisici
Deleting today's round of #GDPR emails from my inbox like pic.twitter.com/zSbqY8p13c— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) May 23, 2018
Don’t mind me, I’m just working my way through the GDPR emails in my inbox. pic.twitter.com/XIZidAqtjI— Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) May 24, 2018
Say GDPR one more time! pic.twitter.com/HICKNK8Cdl— GRUNTING GROWLER (@GruntingGrowler) May 24, 2018
Unele din filme
DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/oyx65FHNTC— Cirque du SoLame (@_Katenip) May 23, 2018
DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/vlwk8eH5v6— David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 24, 2018
Altele cu scene dinamice
Live from the office of every company just getting serious about GDPR compliance. pic.twitter.com/QmRhrPYbjU— Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) May 23, 2018
Glume despre GDPR
A joke.— Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) May 23, 2018
Do you know a good GDPR expert?
I do.
Can I have their email?
No.
Ironic that the GDPR has almost certainly unleashed the biggest torrent of spam in the history of the internet.— Alistair Cunningham (@Cunningham_UK) May 23, 2018