VIDEO/FOTO Cum reușesc internauții și unele companii să ”îndulcească” prin umor mesajele plictisitoare și tehnice legate de GDPR

de Vlad Barza     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 25 mai 2018, 15:21 Economie | IT


Glume cu GDPR
Glume cu GDPR
Foto: Twitter
Cu toții primim o mulțime de mesaje despre GDPR, dar unele companii le-au făcut mai atractive, folosindu-se de umor. Nici internauții n-au stat degeaba și au apărut multe meme-uri cu pisici, scene din filme și oameni exasperați. E-mail-urile amuzante sunt însă o excepție, în timp ce multe altele au un ton aproape disperat de genul: ”Nu lăsa GDPR să ne încheie relația” sau ”Pentru a putea păstra deschisă legătura noastră..”. Unele mesaje depăsesc orice limită: Astăzi este ultima ta șansă.

Așa cum de Paște și de Crăciun este plin de mesaje cu ”Fie ca”, zilele acestea e-mail-urile tuturor sunt pline de mesaje cu titluri precum ”Informare protecția datelor personale”.


(sursa -  Facebook)

Unele companii sau agenții de PR au decis să aibă un ton mai vesel în e-mail-uri. Iată două exemple

Al n-spelea email despre GDPR, dar suntem obligati.

Un om exasperat de GDPR a mușcat un câine

Legăturile sunt din ce în ce mai puternice atunci când nu există secrete, de aceea te rugăm să citești cu atenție modificările aduse de GDPR

În rest, au apărut o mulțime de meme-uri.

Unele cu pisici



Unele din filme

Altele cu scene dinamice




