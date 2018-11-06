Decizie în primă instanță: Clienții de internet fix ai RCS&RDS, UPC, Telekom, Nextgen și AKTA, blocați permanent să acceseze mai multe site-uri web cu filme piratate

Reclamanții în dosar sunt Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios Productions LLP, Universal Cable Productions LLC, Warner Bros Entertainment INC, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Disney Enterprises, Columbia Pictures Industries și Sony Pictures Television.
Solutia pe scurt dată în 5 noiembrie de Tribunalul București:
- "Admite cererea modificată. Constată că website-urile accesibile în prezent la următoarele locaţii online: - filmehd, accesibil în prezent la următoarea locaţie online: www.filmehd.net; -filmeonline2013, accesibil în prezent la următoarea locaţie online: www.filmeonline2013.biz; -thepiratebay, accesibil în prezent la următoarea locaţie online principală: www.thepiratebay.org; şi la următoarele locaţii online de tip proxy: http:/fbay. maik. rocks, htip://bayproxy. net, http://thepiratebayz. org, http://tpb.portalimg.com, https://fastpiratebay.co.uk, https://gameofbay.org, https://ikwilthepiratebay.org, https://oldbayproxy.eu, https://pirate.trade, https.V/piratebay.click, https.V/piratebay.red, https ://piratebayblocked.corn, https ://piratebaymirror.eu, https://piratebayproxy.be, https: //piratebayproxy.tf, https://piratebays.co, https://piratebays.co. uk, https://pirateproxy.cam, https://pirateproxy.dick, https://pirateproxy.sh, https://pirateproxy.tf, https://pirateproxy.wf https://pirateproxy.yt, https://thebay.tv, https://thehiddenbay.cc, https://thehiddenbay.fi, https://thehiddenbay.info, https://thehiddenbay.ws, https://thepiratebay.bypassed.st, https://thepiratebay.co.in, https://thepiratebay.rocks, https://thepiratebay.uk.net, https://thepiratebay.unblocker.cc, https://thepiratebay-proxy.com, https://tpbbay.eu, https://tpbmirror.us, https://tpbunblocked.org, https://ukpirate.dick, https://ukpirate.org, https://ukpirateproxy.xyz, https://unblockedbay. info, https ://urbanproxy. eu, încalcă drepturile de autor deţinute de reclamanţi;
- - Dispune blocarea permanentă prin metoda blocării la nivel DNS a accesului clienţilor pârâţilor pentru serviciile de acces la internet prin punct fix, la website-urile accesibile în prezent la locaţiile online indicate mai sus.
- - În temeiul art. 406 c.pr.civ, ia act de renunţarea la judecarea cererilor reconvenţionale formulate de pârâţii reclamanţi TELEKOM ROMANIA COMMUNICATIONS S.A., UPC ROMANIA S.R.L., NEXTGEN COMMUNICATION S.R.L. Cu apel in 30 de zile de la comunicare la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti. Apelul se depune la Tribunalul Bucureşti. Pronunţarea hotărârii se face prin punerea soluţiei la dispoziţia părţilor prin mijlocirea grefei instanţei, azi 05.11.2018.
RCS&RDS, cel mai mare operator de comunicații fixe, avea 2,2 milioane de abonamente de internet fix și date la data de 30 iunie din acest an. Telekom România Communications (fostul Romtelecom) avea 1,18 milioane de abonamente de internet broadband la sfârșitul anului trecut, iar UPC avea 581.700 de abonamente de internet la finele anului trecut.
"We think there is a fundamental misconception about piracy. Piracy is almost always a service problem and not a pricing problem. If a pirate offers a product anywhere in the world, 24 x 7, purchasable from the convenience of your personal computer, and the legal provider says the product is region-locked, will come to your country 3 months after the US release, and can only be purchased at a brick and mortar store, then the pirate's service is more valuable."