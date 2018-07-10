Español
Nikon lansează aparatul foto compact COOLPIX P1000 care are un zoom optic de 125x

de Redacția     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 10 iulie 2018, 14:28


Nikon Coolpix P1000
Nikon Coolpix P1000
Foto: Nikon
​Nikon anunță lansarea modelului de aparat foto compact Nikon COOLPIX P1000, cu un zoom optic de 125x, echivalent cu un interval 24-3.000mm. Aparatul are un senzor de 16 MP, 1/2,3 inci, un obiectiv cu f/2.8 și poate trage și video 4K/UHD la 30 de cadre pe secundă și 1080p la 60 de cadre pe secundă. Aparatul va fi valabil în România începând cu luna septembrie.

„Acest aparat foto remarcabil, de 16 MP, simplifică realizarea fotografiilor și filmelor extraordinare. Zoomul optic de 125x oferă cel mai mare interval de zoom din lume, de 24–3000 mm.1,2 Iar funcția Dynamic Fine Zoom, de 250x, extinde în mod digital limita superioară până la remarcabilă valoare de 6000 mm.2,3 O putere de zoom suficientă pentru a fotografia craterele de pe luna.”, transmite Skin, unicul importator Nikon din România.

Mai multe detalii, pe Nikonisti.ro

Câteva caracteristici ale noului Coolpix P1000:
  • Model de tip bridge
  • Rezoluție maximă foto: 4608 x 3456
  • Format: 4:3
  • Senzor: BSI-CMOS / 1/2.3" (6.17 x 4.55 mm)
  • Procesor: Nikon Expeed
  • ISO: Auto, 100-6400
  • Stabilizare imagine: optică
  • Format fișiere: JPEG, RAW
  • Distanșa focală: 24–3000 mm
  • Zoom optic: 125X
  • Apertura: F2.8–8
  • Ecran: TFT 3,2", rabatabil
  • VIDEO: 3840 x 2160 @ 30p/25 fps, MP4, H.264, AAC; 1920 x 1080 @60p/30fps/25fps, MP4, H.264, AAC
  • Conectivitate: USB 2.0, micro HDMI, port microfon extern, WiFi 802.11b/g/n + Bluetooth 4.1 LE
  • Card  memorie: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I support)
  • Greutate: 1,4 kg






    Marţi, 10 iulie 2018, 15:18

    Lukis [utilizator]

    Asta-i camera compacta???


